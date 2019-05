Jonathan Law’s Ryan Mola and Ryan Bedell took medalist honors when the Lawmen won a 169-188 decision from Foran High on Tuesday.

Mola and Bedell both shot 39s at the par 36 course at Grassy Hill in Orange.

Zach Smith fired a 45 and Anthony Lomax a 46 for Law (9-2).

John Rosetti shot a 42, followed by Lucas Tuozzola 47, Jonfranco Menta 49 and Miles O’Sullivan 50 for the Lions (3-9).