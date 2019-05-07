Girls track and field: Foran’s Fernandez, Visocchi place first

MILFORD — Foran High took on host Jonathan Law and Amity High on Tuesday, with the Lady Lawmen and Spartans earning victories.

Pauline Fernandez (800-meter run) and Jaime Visocchi (pole vault) posted wins for the Lions (8-6).

4×800 Relay: Law 10:26; 4×100 Relay: Foran 54.0; 100 Hurdles Miller (A) 17.5; 100 Marin (A) 13.1; 1600 Potter (A) 5:45.4; 400 Kowarzski (L) 64.3; 300 IH Schaaf (A) 50.9; High Jump Nelly (L) 5-0; 800 Fernandez (F) 2:30.8 ; 200 Marin (A) 26.9; 3200 Garay (A) 12:26; 4×4 Relay Law; Triple Jump Ball (A) 32-10; Javelin Adziglan (A) 90-0; Long Jump 15-0.5; Pole Vault Visocchi (F) 8-6; Shot Put Green (A) 13-5; Discus Green (A) 94-3