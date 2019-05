MILFORD — Hailey LaForte had four hits to lead Foran High to an 8-2 victory over Mercy from Middletown on Tuesday.

Coach Julie Johnson’s scored six runs in the third inning to back the pitching of Makenna Prete.

Jessica Sanders had two hits. Marguerite Collette and LaForte hit doubles.

FORAN 8, MERCY 2

Mercy 0100100- 2 7 3

Foran 206000X- 8 14 1

Records: Foran 9-7, Mercy 6-9