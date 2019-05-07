Foran High School among 41 College Success Award winners

A total of 41 high schools in Connecticut won the 2019 College Success Award by GreatSchools, including Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford.

GreatSchools is a national nonprofit organization that provides information on educational opportunities to parents.

Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner Dianna R. Wentzell issued a press release May 7 announcing the award. It recognizes 1,722 schools across 25 states that have a successful track record of graduating students who later enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework, and continue on to their second year.

“I am determined to let businesses throughout the world know that if they are looking for a top-rated workforce that comes prepared with the skills needed to work in advanced, 21st century jobs, Connecticut is the place they want to establish a presence,” Lamont said. “Connecticut has the best public school teachers in the country who are fueling their passion for excellence into results for their students, and their efforts are showing results.”

Wentzell said these Connecticut high schools have adopted the practices necessary to prepare their students to graduate, attend college and perform and achieve at the college level.

“Together, by providing the necessary student supports and increasing student access to rigorous coursework for all students, we are delivering on our promise of equity and excellence for all Connecticut students and positioning them for success in college, career and life,” Wentzell said.

In addition to Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford, the high schools in Connecticut that won the GreatSchools 2019 College Success Award include:

· Avon: Avon High School

· Berlin: Berlin High School

· Bethany-Orange-Woodbridge: Amity Regional High School

· Bolton: Bolton High School

· Brookfield: Brookfield High School

· Cheshire: Cheshire High School

· Darien: Darien High School

· East Hartford: Connecticut IB Academy

· East Lyme: East Lyme High School

· Fairfield: Fairfield Ludlowe High School

· Fairfield: Fairfield Warde High School

· Farmington: Farmington High School

· Glastonbury: Glastonbury High School

· Granby: Granby Memorial High School

· Greenwich: Greenwich High School

· Groton: Marine Science Magnet High School Of Southeastern Connecticut

· Guilford: Guilford High School

· Hartford: University High School of Science and Engineering

· Lyme-Old Lyme: Lyme-Old Lyme High School

· Madison: Daniel Hand High School

· Monroe: Masuk High School

· New Canaan: New Canaan High School

· New Haven: Amistad High School

· North Haven: North Haven High School

· Old Saybrook: Old Saybrook Senior High School

· Redding: Joel Barlow High School

· Ridgefield: Ridgefield High School

· Rocky Hill: Rocky Hill High School

· Seymour: Seymour High School

· Simsbury: Simsbury High School

· South Windsor: South Windsor High School

· Stamford: The Academy Of Information Technology

· Trumbull: Trumbull High School

· Waterbury: Waterbury Arts Magnet School

· West Hartford: Conard High School

· West Hartford: Hall High School

· Weston: Weston High School

· Westport: Staples High School

· Wilton: Wilton High School

· Wolcott: Wolcott High School