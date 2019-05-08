Bill of Fairs: Fairs and festivals

Dogwood Festival, May 10-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; May 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Greenfield Hill Church, 1045 Old Academy Rd., Fairfield. All net proceeds go to support charities serving people in need locally, nationally and internationally. Info: 203-259-5596, info@greenfieldhillchurch.com.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, May 10, noon-6 p.m.; May 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton’s Town Green, 101 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Early bird sale May 8, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltongardenclub.org.

Girl Scout Badge Day, May 11, Brownies: Sense-ational Long Island Sound, 10:30 a.m.-noon; Juniors: Animal Habitats of Long Island Sound, 1-3 p.m., Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Fee: $14/girl; $2/adult. Advance registration required: gsofct.org.

Migration Madness: Full Moon Walk, May 17, 7 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 8 and up explore the sanctuary in search of nocturnal animals; includes visit with resident owl. Cost: $7-$10. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org/fairfield-programs-events/.

Bird Banding Demo, May 18-19, 8-9:15 a.m., CT Audubon Society’s Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, 314 Unquowa Rd., Fairfield. Master Bird Bander Judy Richardson demonstrates bird banding. All ages. Free on Saturday; Sunday, $5. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org/2019/03/migration-madness-bird-banding-demo/.

Plant sale, auction, educational event, May 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Fairfield County Extension Center, 67 Stony Hill Rd., Bethel. Supports UConn’s Extension Master Gardener program. Info: 203-207-8440.

Intro to Backyard Birding Workshop, May 18, 10:30-noon, CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $10-$15. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org/2019/03/__trashed-5/.

Bruce Museum’s 34th annual Outdoor Crafts Festival, May 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. More than 70 artisans, crafts, juried exhibitors, live music, food. Admission: $10; members and under 5 free. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Flea Market, May 19, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Fairfield Warde High School parking lot, 755 Melville Ave., Fairfield. Vendor spots: $25, fwhsfleamarket@gmail.com.

Boothe Memorial Park Antique & Classic Car Show, May 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Boothe Memorial Park, 5744 Main St., Putney, Stratford. Boothe Memorial Park & Museum Opening Day features a car show and more. Proceeds benefit veteran and community charities. Fee: $10/vehicle. Event entry is free. Info: 203-610-3330, richardiannucci@yahoo.com,

Migration Madness: Nature Photography Fun, May 19, 2 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Join avid wildlife photographers Brian Bennett, and Rich Stone for a bird walk with a focus on photography. Cost: $15-$20. Advance registration required.

Treasured Time golf tournament, May 22, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course, 2390 Easton Tpke., Fairfield. Tickets: $125, treasuredtime.org/golf.

Fairfield County 5k: Corporate Funrun, May 23, 5 p.m., Sherwood Island State Park, Sherwood Island Connector, Westport. Proceeds benefit The Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County. Registration fee: $40. Online registration deadline, May 17, 5 p.m. Info: corporatefunrun.com.

Fairfield Memorial Day Parade & Ceremonies, May 27, 10 a.m.-noon. In the event the parade is canceled, ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m., at American Legion Post 74, 196 Reef Rd., Fairfield. Info: fairfieldct.org/parade.

Memorial Day Picnic, May 27, noon-3 p.m., Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Follows Town Parade. Food, games, crafts, and activities. Info: fairfieldhistory.org.

Summer Fest, May 27, 6-10 p.m., Penfield Pavilion, 323 Fairfield Beach Rd., Fairfield. Substance-free event unites teens, young adults, prevention and recovery community. Hosted by Glorious Recovery Foundation and Fairfield CARES Community Coalition. Tickets: $10-$50, eventbrite.com.

PHENOMENON: Science Innovation Fair, May 31, 5-8:30 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. High school students’ top projects from the competition on view; awards ceremony follows. Students in grades 9-12 may apply by April 12. Info: brucemuseum.org, kdzikiewicz@brucemuseum.org, 203-413-6747.

Trails Day, June 1, 1-2 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Discover ponds, a garden marsh, temperate deciduous forest, meadow and swamp, while observing bird habitats on the trails and discussing efforts to protect them. Free, for all ages. Advance registration required: ctaudubon.org/fairfield-programs-events/.

CT Trails Day, June 2, 1-2:30 p.m., Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Bird and nature walk along the salt marsh, beach, and wooded habitats of Milford Point. Free. Register: ctwoodlands.org/ct-trails-weekend/events-2019/milford-nature-walk-record-5260.

Southport Garden Stroll, June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Tour private gardens in Southport. Tickets $25. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Miss Susan’s Summer Supper and Campout, June 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Potluck supper, outdoor concert with the Merwin Mountain Band, The Big Pillow Fight. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Paranormal Dinner & Ghost Tour, June 13, 7-9:30 p.m., The Twisted Vine Restaurant, 285 Main St., Derby. Hosted by Ghost Storm. Includes dinner, lecture and a ghost tour. Cost: $39.95, plus tax & tip. Reservations: 203-734-2462.

Make Music Day Fairfield, June 21, 3-10 p.m. Venues and artists are asked to register to participate at makemusicday.org/fairfield. The free, outdoor music festival is celebrated worldwide on the Summer Solstice each year. Info: fairfield@makemusicday.org.

Silver Sands Mollusk Walk, June 22, 9:15 a.m., Silver Sands State Park, 1 Silver Sands Pkwy., Milford. Leisurely interpretive walk to learn about CT’s marine mollusks. Offered by Ansonia Nature Center. Fee: $6. Registration: 203-736-1053.