Milford dog park ribbon cutting planned Friday

Mayor Ben Blake, former state Senator Gayle Slossberg, members of the Animal Shelter Commission, and city officials will host a grand opening of the Eisenhower Dog Park in Milford from 1 to 3 p.m., May 10.

The park has been undergoing renovations, and pet owners have been anxiously awaiting the new and improved park.

The Eisenhower Dog Park, located to the northwest of Eisenhower Park, features more than an acre of space complete with a water fountain and waste disposal stations. The park, with access from West River Street, will be open to all licensed dogs from dawn until dusk year round.

“The Eisenhower Dog Park is a community destination we can all be proud of and I’m thankful to the city employees who worked tirelessly to make this happen,” Blake said. “This park will serve as a gathering place for both two- and four-legged visitors to relax and enjoy the calming backdrop of Eisenhower Park.”

Members of Milford’s Animal Shelter Commission are equally excited for the grand re-opening.

“The new and improved Eisenhower Dog Park is a welcome addition to the community and we look forward to joining our neighbors and furry friends at both the grand opening and the park throughout the year,” said Milford Animal Shelter Commission members Susan Stanek and Karen Dorney in a prepared statement.

At the grand re-opening, there will be a selfie station with Milford’s beloved icons like Millie the Duck and Captain Kidd, on site dog registration, a ribbon cutting, raffle and dog safety information.

Dogs must be properly leashed while entering and exiting the park. Park users are also required to clean up after their dog, and make sure their dog is licensed with the City of Milford, and vaccinated, city officials said.