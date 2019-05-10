Spotlight listing of upcoming events

May Market May 11

The Milford Garden Club will hold its annual May Market from 8:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, at the pavilion behind the Milford Public Library. There will be perennials, annuals, baked goods and more for sale, plus environmental and conservation news.

Friends of Milford Library Spring Book Sale May 10-11

The Friends of Milford Library will have their Spring Book Sale on Friday, May 10 from 1-5 p.m., and Saturday, May 11 from 9-3 p.m. Best quality hardcover fiction, nonfiction and trade paperbacks will be for sale along with children’s books, a limited collection of books signed by the author, CDs and DVDs. All proceeds from the book sale support programs and events at the library. The sale will take place in the Program Room on the lower level of library.

Community Tag Sale May 11

The Pilgrim Fellowship Youth Groups of the Orange Congregational Church will sponsor its annual Community Tag Sale on Saturday, May 11, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on the Orange Town Green on Orange Center Road. A space can be rented for $25 (with a table provided) or space without a table will be $20 by calling the Orange Congregational Church Office at 203-795-9749. Coffee and donuts will be on sale by the Youth Group, as well as hot dogs and soda. If it rains, the Tag Sale will be held on May 18.

Jewish Diversity discussion May 14

The Wepawaug-CT Valley-West Rock Chapter of Hadassah will present a program on The Art of the Ketuba: A Study in Jewish Diversity, by Nanette Stahl on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m., at Beth El Keser Israel Library, 85 Harrison St., New Haven.

Dr. Stahl is the Joseph and Ceil Mazer Librarian for Judaic Studies at Yale. The ketubah is a Jewish marriage contract, created in the 1st century CE to protect the woman in marriage.

RSVP to wepawaug@gmail.com as space is limited.

Art Walk Night — May 16

On Thursday, May 16, Art Walk Nght will be held at Alfa’s on Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach, the opening of the “Beaches.” Show will also feature music by Art Kadish on the guitar from 5-7 p.m. Come and eat, meet the artists, everyone is welcome.

Traditional Irish Music May 16

Jonathan Warner will join the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann music session on Thursday, May 16, at St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford, at 7:45 pm. Admission is free, BYOB. Musicians, dancers, singers and guests are welcomed.

After learning the art of flute and whistle making, Jon makes most of the instruments he plays, including his pipes.

For information on the session call 203-876-9973.

Sunday, May 26

Memorial Day Parade — The City of Milford will be hosting their Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. All units and marchers are asked to assemble at the Daniel Wasson Field parking lot at 1 p.m.

The Grand Marshall and guest speaker will be Thomas Flowers, the State Commander for the American Legion Flowers is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) and the current Chairman of the Milford Veterans, Ceremony and Parade Commission.

The Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 26, in front of City Hall at 9:45 a.m. All are invited to attend.

If your organization would like to participate, contact Russ Edwards at 203-876-0914 or Tom Flowers at 203-444-5351 for more information.

Benefit gala and auction June 1

The ‘Light the Way’ annual Spring Gala to benefit Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford will take place on Saturday, June 1, from 6-10 p.m., at the Mill River Country Club in Stratford. It will include dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions and a new awards ceremony. Tickets for the gala are $100 per person. Enjoy a festive evening while helping those experiencing homelessness and hunger in our community. For reservations, visit bethelmilford.org or call 203.876.0747.

Nautical Night of Seaside Support June 6

A night of cocktails, music, food, inspiring speakers and waterfront views will be held at the Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., in Bridgeport, on Thursday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Village to help at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services.

Visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser/ to learn more and to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $150 and a variety of high visibility sponsorship packages are available.

Law class of ‘69 50th reunion Sept. 20

Jonathan Law class of 1969 50th reunion kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 with a meet and greet, followed by a school tour and main reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21 and a brunch on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

For details, contact Carol Reidenbach, 203-877-2452 or email crchm@hotmail.com.