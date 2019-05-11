Women Redefining Retirement May meeting

Women Redefining Retirement will hold their May meeting on Monday, May 13, at 7 p.m. at the Golden Hill Rehabilitation Pavilion, 2028 Bridgeport Ave., in Milford.

This month’s speaker will be Shale Breite, from Yale New Haven Hospital and the Brain Injury Alliance of CT. She will speak about preventing Traumatic Brain Injury in older adults; signs and symptoms of TBI, and what to do if you suspect you or a loved one has suffered one.

This month, they will be collecting feminine products to benefit women living in local shelters. Food donations will benefit the Milford Senior Center.

New members are always welcome. Find them on Facebook or at wrrofmilford@google.com.

Milford Garden Club May meeting

The Milford Garden Club will feature at its May 14 meeting, Sally Brockett of the North Haven Day Gardeners Club. Brockett will speak on the Amazing Abilities of Birds. She is a lifelong lover of birds and student of their habits. Learn facts about birds that are not common knowledge and that may surprise you.

The program begins at 1 p.m., at The DAR, 55 Prospect St., and there will be a $5 guest fee. Call 203-874-4421 for more information. Potential members and guests are always welcome. For anyone with any interest in gardening can join the Milford Garden Club. You don’t have to be a master gardener; just come and enjoy the fellowship and programs.

Additional info at: http://milfordctgardenclub.org/

Woodbridge Happiness Club

Join Bernie Siegel and Lionel Ketchian for a discussion on Happiness for our well-being on Tuesday, May 21, from 6- 7:45 p.m., at The Woodbridge Town Library,10 Newton Road, Woodbridge. For more information, e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or visit HappinessClub.com.

Camera Club

The Milford Camera Club welcomes photographers of all ages interested in the art of photography. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m., from September until late May at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathew St. For more information about the club and competitions visit milfordcameraclub.com or call Josh Goldin, at 203-804-3058.

Senior trips

The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford.

Sunday June 23 — Sheer Madness at the Charles Playhouse in Boston. Set in a hairstyling salon, this uproarious whodunnit counts on the audience to solve the crime.

Free time at Quincy Market to enjoy lunch and shopping

Cost $93, depart 8:15 a.m., estimate return 8:30 p.m.

Thursday July 11 — All you can eat lobster at the Delaney House, Holyoke MA, served at your table, cheese and vegetable platter, shrimp cocktail and salad, bread basket. Buffet menu lobster, variety of salads, fresh fruit, pork Marengo, grilled focaccia haddock, chicken Marsala, baked ziti, veggies, dessert and beverage and show with John Timpanelli, comedian and singer $106, depart 9:45 a.m., return 5 p.m.

August 2-6 — Washington DC includes transportation, eight meals, guided tours of Washington DC, including WWII Memorial, Capital Hill, Embassy Row, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Smithsonian, Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and more, evening guided tour memorial and monuments, the new museum of the Bible; 430,000 square feet of biblical history, admission to George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate and gardens, tram ride through Arlington National Cemetery. $595; $75 due on signing, add $179 for singles; final payment due May 26.

October 7-12 — Myrtle Beach Show trip 5 nights lodging, eight meals, three evening shows, legends in concert, Carolina Opry and Alabama theatres, One The Show, Pure Magic Show at Calvin Gilmore Theatre , The man of a thousand voices at Asher Theater, Barefoot Landing, a unique and popular shopping, dining and entertainment experience, visit the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and promenade and the amazing L.W. Paul living history Farm. $679; $75 due on signing, add $199 for single; final payment due July 31.

October 15 — Octoberfest at Krucker’s in Pamplona, NY. Welcome reception-coffee tea buttermilk scones, pancakes with maple syrup and apple cider, lunch: Barley soup, applesauce, choice of Sauerbraten with red cabbage or sliced pork loin with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, apple strudel and vanilla ice cream beer and soft drinks noon-4:30 p.m., entertainment throughout the day; music, dancing and games. Bratwurst sandwich and cucumber salad at 4: p.m. $97; depart 8:30 a.m., estimate return 7 p.m.

All departures leave from Sikorsky parking lot #8, Stratford.

For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.