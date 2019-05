Baseball: Jonathan Law drops 13-11 decision to Branford

MILFORD — Jonathan Law fell to a seven-run rally by Branford in losing a 13-11 decision on Monday.

Bryan Reed, Nick Hudak and C.J. Parkin each had two RBIs for the Lawmen.

Reed and Hudak hit doubles.

Bennett Gentile, Anthony Burzynski had two doubles and Bennett Gentile added a two-bagger for the Hornets.

Carter Shannon and Aidan Ricciardelli each had three hits.

BRANFORD 13, JONATHAN LAW 11

Branford 012 037 0 13R 16H 5E

Law 220 502 0 11R 11H 3E

Batteries: Branford: Sam Smith, WP-Jake Bodner (5), SV-Aidan Ricciardelli (7) and Mason Traca; Law: Josh Baker, Andrew Hertzog (5), Calvin Boyd (6), LP-Zach Merchant (6), Alex Thomas (6), Yash Deshmukh (7) and Vinny Schulte, Luke Pleimann (6)

Records: Branford (3-12); Law (5-9)