Boys lacrosse: Foran goes on road to defeat Sheehan

WALLINGFORD — Foran High edged out Sheehan High, 14-13, on Monday.

Ethan McVoy and Matt Gilebbi each scored four goals for the Lions (6-6).

Teddy Mauro scored three goals, Andrew Janik two and Max Tavitian one.

McVoy had four assists and Tavitian one.

Hunter Perelli, Devin Napoli and Jake Smith each scored three goals for the Titans (8-4)

FORAN 14, SHEEHAN 13

Foran 4 4 2 4 – 14

Sheehan 1 4 6 2 – 13

Saves: Foran – Simon Collette 15; Sheehan – Russell Rutkowski – 11

Shots: Foran – 38; Sheehan – 36

Records: Foran 6-6; Sheehan 8-4