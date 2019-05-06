Softball: Jonathan Law holds ground in win over Shelton

MILFORD — Jonathan Law’s Gina Boccamazzo was an All-Star caliber player at third base for coach Melanie Blude.

But the Lady Lawmen needed a catcher this spring — and turned to Boccamazzo.

A senior co-captain, Boccamazzo threw a runner out at third and tagged a runner out at home plate, when Law defeated Shelton High, 6-1, on Wednesday. She also had a hit and scored a run.

“Because I had played third base, I have confidence in my arm,” said Boccamazzo of throwing down to third to get the final out in the fourth. “The next inning, I just held my ground with the runner coming home and Erica (Boehm) made a great throw from left field. I like the responsibility of calling pitches. When we get a strikeout, I get so hyped up.”

Boccamazzo had tape on a cleated thumb and a swollen throwing hand, after the play at the plate with Shelton’s sliding Maggie Carlucci.

“I kept my hand over the ball and made the tag with both hands,” she said. “The slide was hard and clean. I was just happy we got out of the jam.”

Law, now 8-5 overall, stranded 12 Shelton baserunners.

So how did sophomore pitcher Brianna Buccitti hold the Gaelettes (7-7) to a single run?

“Bri doesn’t get flustered with runners on base,” Blude said. “She makes the right pitch. Her changeup was working and had their batters off balance. A couple of those balls fell in. We made some plays in the field.”

Law scored three runs in the first and sixth innings.

In between, Shelton’s Julia Krijgsman at one point retired 10 of 11 batters.

“Julia does a good job for us,” Shelton coach Joann Desrochers said. “We didn’t link our hits (9 overall) together.”

Law’s Cali Jolley opened the home first with the first of her two singles. Courtney Hanson bunted her to second base, and she scored on Maddie Lula’s RBI single.

Emily Morey’s grounder to the right side scored the second run and Sarah Paulus’ run-scoring single made it 3-0.

Shelton’s Jenna Bennett drove home Anna Leone, who had singled, with a base hit in the second.

The score stayed there despite numerous chances to change the numbers on the scoreboard.

In the third, Bry Heuser reached on one of three Law errors and Alexis Resto singled. Jolley at shortstop charged Leone’s slow roller and got the third out at first.

Boccamazzo retired the side with her thrown down to third in the fourth.

An error and Heuser’s single to right field brought Carlucci to the plate in the fifth. She lined a rope to left, but Boehm came up throwing and got the out at home.

Buccitti them deflected Leone’s liner up the middle, recovered in time, and made the play to first to end the rally.

Law had been silent at the plate for three frames, but in the fifth Hanson and Boccamazzo singled with two outs. But Krijgsman left them on base with a fly ball out to Leone in center.

Law’s bats came alive for real with two outs in the sixth.

Ally Stein doubled to right field, and after Buccitti worked the first walk off her counterpart, a wild pitch put both runners in scoring position.

Boehm singled to bring in two runs, before Jolley’s single brought the margin to 6-1.

In the top of the seventh, Heuser singled.

Resto popped the ball up and took off for first base, where she collided with Paulus who held onto the ball for the second out.

Leone tacked on her second hit, before Buccitti got the final out on a fielder’s choice grounder to shortstop.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Law’s Gina Boccamazzo and Erica Boehm. Boccamazzo made a pair of rally-deflating plays from her catcher’s position, where she also called a game that helped pitcher Brianna Buccitti limit Shelton to one run. Boehm threw a runner out at home, doubled in two runs, stole a base and scored a run.

QUOTABLE

“I kept my hand over the ball and made the tag with both hands. The slide was hard and clean. I was just happy we got out of the jam.” — Law catcher Gina Boccamazzo

JONATHAN LAW 6, SHELTON 1

Shelton 011 000 0 — 1 8 1

Law 300 003 x — 6 9 3

Batteries: Shelton- Julia Krijgsman (LP 7-7) and Bry Heuser; Law – Brianna Buccitti (WP 7-5) and Gina Boccamazzo

Records: Shelton 7-7; Law 8-5