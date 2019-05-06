Orange firefighters host Touch-A-Truck May 6, 2019May 6, 2019 by Milford Mirror Layla Antonetz, 4, and Loran Antonez, 6, play in Orange Fire Department’s Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV). The department uses the UTV for search and rescue and to reach places unreachable by larger trucks. Orange firefighters joined several other agencies at a Touch-A-Truck event held May 2, at Racebrook School in Orange. Orange Firefighter Tom Astram talks with Zachary Marsocci, 10, about all the equipment in the cab of the department’s rescue truck. Silas Hill, 8, holds a hose line off OVFD’s Rescue 1. There were lots of photos of kids exploring trucks at the Touch-a-Truck, including this photo of Holly Kriss, 4, being taken by her Mom, Karen. Orange Fire Chief Vaughn Dumas, left, was there to answer questions as Holly’s father, Aaron, looked on. Facebook Comments