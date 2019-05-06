Milford Bank elects new officers

The Milford Bank recently elected Tyler A. Haskell and Ralph Neclerio as its newest officers. Both Haskell and Neclerio have been elected to the assistant treasurer position.

Haskell currently serves as the security and facilities manager for the bank. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and is a graduate of the United States Coast Guard and the Connecticut State Police Academy. He previously served in the Coast Guard as a federal law enforcement officer/engineer and with the Wallingford Police Department where he attained the rank of detective. He also comes to the bank with experience in fraud investigations for the financial services industry. Haskell resides in Madison, with his wife, daughter and newborn son. In his spare time, he is a volunteer firefighter in Madison and enjoys traveling, fishing and boating.

Neclerio is a credit analyst in the bank’s Commercial Lending Department. He holds a bachelor of science degree in finance and an MBA in business administration, a professional certificate (graduate level) in accounting and has more than 30 years of experience in banking and related fields. Before joining The Milford Bank, Neclerio was a vice president and quality assurance manager at First Niagara Bank. He also serves as an adjunct finance professor at Quinnipiac University and was an adjunct professor at Post University and an instructor with the Center for Financial Training (CFT). Neclerio resides in Durham, with his wife and recently was appointed as a member of the Town of Durham’s Infrastructure Committee for a three-year term. He was previously a disaster assistant team leader with the New Haven Chapter of the American Red Cross, assisting in shelters during Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy. In his spare time, he is an avid golfer.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to extend heartiest congratulations to Tyler and Ralph,” said Susan Shields, president and CEO of The Milford Bank. “Individually, their skill and experience have been a great asset to our organization and I am pleased about their recent election as officers of the bank.”