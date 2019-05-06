Milford Library offers programs in May

The Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Avenue, offers the following programs in May. For more information or to register, visit milfordlibrary.org, or call 203-783-4553.

Multimeter test demo

The library will present a demonstration of the proper use of a multimeter to test circuits for continuity, voltage, and resistance Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. Multimeters are useful for any kind of electronics work, or if you’re thinking about doing electrical work in your home, such as replacing receptacles or installing ceiling fans.

Living Longer initiative

AARP presents Living Longer, Living Smarter Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. AARP’s initiative educates women about what long-term care is and the real possibilities created by planning. The seminar is geared for women in their 40s, 50s, or 60s. Advance registration is required. Call 203-783-3292.

Defining sustainability in backyards

The Environmental Concerns Coalition, as part of the Climate Change series at the library, will host speaker Judy Preston on Saturday, May 18, at 2 p.m. Preston will help participants develop sustainable gardening practices and become stewards of the environment. There are simple homemade concoctions that can help – without poisoning all the “good” bugs. She is specially focused on reducing nitrogen inputs to the Sound. The program is free; light refreshments will be served.

Smart home presentation

This program, which looks at how to integrate smart home devices into your life, is on Saturday, May 18, 2:15 p.m. Many household electronics come with built in CPUs and radios allowing them to connect to the Internet. Attendees will discover the available options, and determine what might make your home a smarter home.

Hit the Roof musical duo

The library hosts Hit the Roof band/musical duo Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. The band samples rock ’n’ roll and New Orleans-style piano, which has roots steeped in boogie-woogie, gospel, classical, bluegrass, country and funk. This free performance is made possible by the Friends of Milford Library.

Natural pesticides

Master gardener Rachel Ziesk will offer the the best ways to preserve gardens without harming the ecology Tuesday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will learn simple homemade concoctions that can help — without poisoning all the “good” bugs. Co-hosted by Milford Public Library and the Benson-Crump Community Gardens Program. Free. Light refreshments served.

3D printing demonstration

A free demonstration of 3D printing with an Ultimaker 2+ 3D printer will be held Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. A short historical overview will be presented along with a look at current and future 3D printing technologies and their uses. PLA filament will be loaded into the printer and a small print will be made for the demonstration.