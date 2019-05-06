The Milford Historical Society invites residents to pay a visit to see “Our Town — Our Story: Treasures from the Moger Photo Collection,” where they will see scenes from the late 1800s and early 1900s. The exhibit, at 34 High St., will open the weekend of June 1 and June 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. and will be open every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 13. The free exhibit includes docent-led tours of the society’s three houses that played important parts in the town’s history.

The photos are from the Daniel and Roma Moger Photograph Collection. Having been born in Milford, the Mogers knew a lot of people from school, church, business, and civic organizations. So in later years when friends downsized or moved out of state, they gave them their old photos. Or when families were going through things belonging to deceased relatives, they knew what to do with “these old things” they didn’t want.

People knew their photos would be saved and, more importantly, be shared with the town. So, the collection really belongs to everyone.

The exhibit includes a collection of bills and receipts from the 1800s that have been saved by the Stowe family. Visitors can see how much interest the Milford Savings Bank was paying, figured how to get their next delivery of a block of ice or where to take their ox to get new shoes.

Collecting the stories of old Milford takes many people, and the society invites residents to share their stories. At the exhibit members ask that visitors write down information that can be added to the society’s archives.

“You are our best source of what Milford was like and you know the stories your family told you,” a spokesperson said.

Part of the exhibit includes a bulletin board where help is needed identifying house locations and names of families who lived in them.

Also, MHS is working to collect more old town/city directories, those bright orange books. They are a wealth of information and sometimes the only source of facts needed for dating items.

For information about becoming a member, go to milfordhistoricalsociety.org.