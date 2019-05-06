Milford Senior Center calendar: May 13-19

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Night time programs

The Center will be open Monday, from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, May 13: 9:30, arts and crafts, laughter yoga; 10:30, ballroom aerobics, low vision; 11, zumba gold; 1, bingo, mahjongg, scrabble, art; 4, stretch strengthen and stabilize, line dance; 6:30, model railroad group.

Tuesday, May 14: 9:15, beginner’s line dance, chess group; 9:30, stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 10, gospel choir, ceramics; 10:30, osteoporosis; 11, MSC Book Club, 1,000 White Women, by Jim Fergus; 1 Intro to Cannabis as Medicine, tap dance, quilting, Club C meeting following by bingo; 4:15 yoga.

Wednesday, May 15: 9:30, beading, intermediate tai chi; 10, MSC band rehearsal; 10:30, country western line dance, beginner tai chi; 1, essential oils 101, French, bingo, Wii bowling, happy hookers knitting group.

Thursday, May 16: 9:05, yoga; 10, chess, first, third and fifth weeks of the month, writers unlimited; 10:30, line dance, qi gong; 11, Italian; 1, Music is More than Melody, Wii bowling, knitting, bingo.

Friday, May 17: 9-11:30, free haircuts, call 203-877-5131; 9:30, stretch, move and stabilize, meditation; 10, ceramics, creative writing, choral group; 10:45, yoga dance; 1, pickleball beginners, chess, movie: A Star is Born.

Sunday, May 19: The Center is open from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The Center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: May 13-17

Monday, kielbasa with sauerkraut, potatoes, carrots; Tuesday, chicken casserole, rice pilaf, broccoli; Wednesday, tortellini with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic knot; Thursday, baked fish with lemon and tartar, broccoli, potatoes; Friday, baked ziti, tossed salad, garlic knot.