Jonathan Law earns high marks at Middletown Invitational

Jonathan Law coach Joe Beler was stoked at how well the Lawmen performed at the Middletown Invitational on Saturday.

“It is comparable to a State Opens meet, with the high level of competition and over 50 teams participating,” Beler said. “All three of our relays medaled.

“The 4×100 (Alex Lazar, Naheim Washington, Rayshon Jacobs, Mike Plaskon) placed third with a time of 43.34. That was best from Class MM teams.

“The 4×400 (Chris Wootton, Washington, Jackson Warters, Zane Birks) set a school record with a time of 3:30.8 and they also took sixth place.

“The 4×800 (Wootton, Mike Loschiavo, Dan Wasserman, Tyler McKenna-Hansen) ran a season best 8:23, good for sixth.

“Rayshon Jacobs was able to achieve three personal bests in the long jump, 200 and and was on the 4X100 team.”

Law swept Harding, Bassick and Platt Tech on Friday.

James Coleman had a season-best 12-0 in the pole vault.

Also placing first were Lex Edwards (1600, 5:29), Neil DiBlase (110HH, 18.1), Noah Tutlis (high jump, 5-6), Jacob Karas, 4×800 (Edwards, Hunter Fonck, Charles Wang, Fred Rosero) and 4×400 (Mayur Somalinga, Charles Wang, Amir Elhew, Fred Rosero).

Law (11-2) will host Foran and Amity on Tuesday.

The top freshman and sophomore track athletes across the state will be competing at the 3rd annual Lawmen Froshmore on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.