Boys lacrosse: Foran controls draw, defeats Jonathan Law

MILFORD — Draw control has been a key component for Foran High and that continued when the Lions posted a 15-1 victory over Jonathan Law at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex on Friday night.

“We’ve been at 75 per cent (success) all year and Teddy Mauro and Matt Gilebbi won a ton of draws tonight,” Foran coach Brian Adkins said. “We had a little losing streak, but we played very well against Amity (in a 10-3 win on Wednesday) and hopefully we’ve turned the corner.”

Gilebbi scored five goals, as Foran improved to 5-5. Teddy Mauro had three goals, two after winning face-offs, and finished with two assists. Ethan McVoy was the catalyst on offense with four assists, to go with a goal.

“We’re looking towards the future and taking positives from each game,” Law assistant coach Mike Money said of the Lawmen, now 3-6. “We have a good number of freshmen with Team One reps, younger guys trying to pick it up. Our keeper and a couple of middies are vets that will also be back.”

Brett Pisani was outstanding in goal. A junior, he was under constant pressure and faced 50 shots making 16 saves.

Foran’s Simon Collette had six saves.

“Simon is only a freshman and it is great to have Max Tavitian, Ryan DeMarco and Aidan Schumann working extra hard for him from the back,” Adkins said.

A takeaway by Brendan May led to a goal from Gilebbi at the 9:48 mark.

Mauro then won the draw and scored only 11 seconds later.

It was 3-0 when Gilebbi scored unassisted four minutes in.

Pisani, with help from Austin Danville, Matt Evanko, Chris Lill (and Luke Iaffadano after Danville was injured), tightened things up and made four saves to keep the deficit at three after one period.

Foran’s man pressure on the ball resulted in numerous takeaways, as the Lawmen had trouble finding an offensive flow.

Mauro won the faceoff and scored 10 seconds into the second stanza.

Evan White hit the post 55 seconds later, before Mauro drove to the cage and scored on a riser over Pisani’s right shoulder for a 5-0 advantage.

Pisani made stops on McVoy, May and Christian Piscitelli over the next four minutes.

Gilebbi dodged his way past a defender to create space for a shot, and a goal, with 3:18 left in the half.

McVoy scored on a pass from Mauro 11 seconds after the draw to make it 7-0.

Collette stopped Law’s Cam Ferguson at the end of a man advantage chance, before Foran’s Janik found White lurking by the far post for a goal and an 8-0 margin at the break.

“I think our defense has been phenomenal the past two games,” Adkins said. “We’ve really been locking it down.”

Janik scored unassisted to get the third period under way.

Pisani made a pair of saves, but McVoy located Gilebbi in the crease for a bouncer that found the net.

Law’s Zack Passaro took a pass from Sean Theisen after a takeaway. His long run finished with a pass to Kyle Kosh’s whose shot was just wide. Tyler Edwards kept the pressure on, however, before Alex Davis put Law on the board with a shot into the upper left corner with 2:09 left in the third period.

Janik, from McVoy, answered early in the final quarter.

The Lions’ Aidan Schumann was rewarded for forcing a turnover with a run that led to a goal by the sophomore.

Logan Zahariades made it 13-1 midway through the period.

Gilebbi and Zahariades completed the scoring.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Foran High’s Teddy Mauro and Matt Gilebbi dominated on faceoffs. They also combined for eight goals, with two assists.

QUOTABLE

FORAN 15, JONATHAN LAW 1

Law 0 0 1 0 – 1

Foran 3 5 3 4 – 15

Saves: Law-Brett Pisani 16; Foran – Simon Collette 6

Shots: Law – 10; Foran – 50

Records: Law 3-6; Foran 5-5