Girls track and field: Jonathan Law sweeps a quad meet

Eight girls swept their events Friday to help Jonathan Law to a three-victory meet over Platt Tech, Bassick and Harding.

Ashley Regina (shot put, 26-feet), Melissa Flanagan (discus, 76), Claire Krushinsky (long jump, 13-6 ½), Avery Fitzgerald (triple jump, 26-2), Hannah Rascoll (1600 meter, 5:59.6), Ashley Shaw (400, 67.1), Greta Valvo (pole vault, 6-0) and Shelby Greene (800, 2:52) earned wins over all three opponents.

Law also swept the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays.

Law beat Platt Tech 119-10, Bassick 110-16, and Harding 82-48.

The wins improve Law’s record to 8-5 on the season.