MILFORD — Foran High qualified for the state tournament with an 18-0 run-rule victory over Career Magnet on Friday.

Kailey Loewenberg, Kendall LaMorte and Hailey LaForte led the attack for coach Julie Johnson’s Lions (8-7).

FORAN 18, CAREER 0

Career 000-00- 0 3 0

Foran 4301 1X- 18 19 0