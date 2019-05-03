Milford Health Department offers free Walk and Talk series

The Milford Health Department is partnering with local health care professionals to conduct a free Walk and Talk Series this spring. During this three-week series, residents have the opportunity to walk and talk with a local dietician, cardiologist, and yoga instructor. The program is open to all ages and activity levels.

Star Wars Day! will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 9 a.m., at Walnut Beach Boardwalk. Local dietician Alyssa Lavy will discuss ways to manage weight and nutrition.

On May 12, there will be a Mother’s Day Walk and Talk with a local cardiologist at 9 a.m., at Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Avenue. There is a $5 fee for continental breakfast. Registration is required by calling 203-783-3285.

Walk about Yoga will be held May 18, at 9 a.m., at the Walnut Beach Boardwalk. Participants will learn moves to incorporate into their walks and strategies for relaxation.

“Just 30 minutes a day of activity like a brisk walk can have great benefits,” said Deepa Joseph, Milford’s health director. “It can improve your mood, your sleep, and your overall sense of wellbeing right away. Exercise can also lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol and reduce your chances of getting heart disease, cancer, or brittle bones.”

For more information, contact the Milford Health Department at 203-783-3285.