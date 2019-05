EAST HAVEN — Jonathan Law dropped a 10-1 decision to East Haven on Thursday.

Nick Hudak had a double for the Lawmen (5-8).

EAST HAVEN 10, JONATHAN LAW 1

Law 000 010 0 -1R 5H 1E

EH 120 430 – 10R 9H 0E

Batteries: EH: Furino (WP), Mumford (6), Furino (7) and Streeto; Law: Hertzog (LP 0-2), Goglia (2), Deshmukh (3), Thomas (4), Simon (5), Judge (6) and Pleimann, Boyd (6)

Records: Law (5-8), East Haven (7-6)