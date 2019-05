MILFORD — A 16-hit attack and Makenna Prete’s one-hit pitching led Foran High to a 16-0 run-rule victory over Harding of Bridgeport on Thursday.

Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions are now 7-7 on the season.

Hailey LaForte doubled and Morgan Viesselman and Mary Grace Weissauer were each 3 for 3 for the day.

FORAN 16, HARDING 0

Harding 000 00- 0 1 1

Foran 880 0X- 16 15 0