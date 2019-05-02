Milford Employment and Training accepting applications for youth program

Milford Employment and Training Office is anticipating funding from Workforce Alliance in New Haven and is accepting applications for its Summer Youth Work Experience Program.

The program is for Milford youth ages 14-21-years-old who receive special assistance in school or meet income guidelines. Those who receive free or reduced lunch at school also are eligible. The program runs for six weeks, from July 9 through Aug. 16.

Applications are available Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the City of Milford Employment and Training office, 150 Gulf Street. Deadline for completed applications is June 7, 2019.

For more information, call the Milford Employment and Training Office at 203-783-3243.