Extreme will headline this year’s Milford Oyster Festival

The headlining band for this year’s Milford Oyster Festival, Saturday Aug. 17, will be the 1980s rock and roll band Extreme.

Since the late 1980s Extreme has been recognized as innovators in the world of rock and roll, according to festival organizers.

“The Boston-bred foursome described their music as ‘funky metal’ in the early days, but it has evolved to much more by blending classic rock influences with post-grunge and alternative rock,” states an oyster festival press release.

The band includes guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, Gary Cherone doing vocals, Pat Badger on bass, and Kevin Figueiredo on drums.

The group has released six albums, plus a greatest hits set and a live DVD, selling more than 10 million records worldwide. Their top hits include More Than Words, Hole Hearted, Decadence Dance and Get the Funk Out.

The song Play with Me earned Extreme a new audience when it was included on the popular video game, Guitar Heroes.

“Having Extreme play at the festival has been a long-term goal,” said Milford Oyster Festival President Jay Pinto. “They are going to rock Milford.”

Opening for Extreme will be Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime. Sublime ended with the death of lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Brad Nowell in May 1996. Badfish, according to festival organizers, made its mark by playing with the spirit of Sublime.

“They perform not as Sublime would have, or did, but as Badfish does,” a festival press release states.

The Milford Oyster Festival will be held, rain or shine, on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Milford. In addition to the main stage entertainment, there will be a craft beer area at Lisman Landing, a car show, children’s stage at Fowler Field, 200 arts and crafts vendors on the green, amusement rides, cruises, canoe and kayak races, and 30,000 oysters and other food.

Oyster Eve, the festival kick-off event, will be held on Friday, Aug.16, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lisman Landing. Craft beers, wine, oysters and other food will be available. Bon Jersey, The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Show, will perform, and will also be the main act on the Lisman Landing stage during the festival Aug. 17.

There is a $5 cover charge Oyster Eve, and no entry fee to the Oyster Festival the following day.

For more information visit milfordoysterfestival.com.