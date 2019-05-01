Baseball: Foran Lions slug way past East Haven

MILFORD — John Shannon allowed only four hits in a complete-game performance when Foran High defeated East Haven, 12-2, on Wednesday

Tyler Griffin was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs for coach Garrett Walker’s Lions, now 7-6.

Both Sam Sinisgalli and Ryan Gosselin were 2 for 3.

For East Haven, 6-6), Robert Garcia was 2 for 2 with a run scored and Giro Esposito had two RBIs.

FORAN 12, EAST HAVEN 2

East Haven 000 20 – 2 4 1

Foran 704 01 – 12 7 0

Batteries: EH – Jack Kabel (L), Fred Mascola, Jack Kabel, Hunter Santana and Mike Streeto; Foran – John Shannon (W) and Sam Sinisgalli