MILFORD — Amity High put two runs on the board in the first inning and the lead held up in a 2-1 victory over Foran High on Wednesday.

The Spartans improved to 7-3.

Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions are 6-7.

Foran pitcher Makenna Prete scattered eight hits

AMITY 2, FORAN 1

Amity 200 000 0- 2 8 4

Foran 000 001 0-1 2 0

Batteries: Amity- A. Fletcher- (W), Foran – M. Prete (L, 6-7)

Highlights– Amity- 2B-M. Dwyer, J. Zito