Girls tennis: Law drops 4-3 decision to Shelton

SHELTON — Jonathan Law lost to Shelton High, 4-3, on Wednesday.
Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Nell Komorowski 6-1, 6-2; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Nichole Oliver 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Eunice Kim 6-0, 6-0; Nardin Sayoufi (S) def. Bridget Sanchez 6-0, 4-6, 6-0.
Doubles: Zoe Rogers/Jess Jayakar (S) def. Thea Ryan/Jenna Stash 6-1, 6-1; Audrey Patrick/Mariah Mandulak (S) def. Diya Daruka/Sophie Maselli 6-1, 7-5; Meg Pineau/Mairy Dib (S) def. Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus 6-3, 7-5.
Records: Shelton 7-4, Law 6-5.
