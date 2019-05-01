Boys lacrosse: Foran Lions top Amity Spartans

MILFORD — Andrew Janik scored three goals and Foran High defeated Amity, 3-1, on Wednesday.

Matt Gilebbi and Connor Elson each had two goals, as coach Brian Adkins’ Lions improved to 4-6 with the win over the Spartans (3-6).

Ethan McVoy (1G, 2A), Teddy Mauro (1G, 1A), Max Tavitian (2A) and Evan White (1G) also found the scoresheet.

Harrison Blume (2G) and Simon Flaherty (1G, 1A) led Amity.

FORAN 10, AMITY 3

Amity 0 1 1 1 – 3

Foran 2 3 0 5 – 10

Saves: Amity: Alexander Oleschuk 14; Foran Simon Collette 13

Shots: Foran 38, Amity 24