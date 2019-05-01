Baseball: Jonathan Law defeats Fairfield Prep, 4-2

FAIRFIELD — James Marino and Colby Primavera knocked in a pair of runs each when Jonathan Law earned a 4-2 victory over Fairfield Prep on Wednesday.

Josh Baker pitched into the fifth inning to get the win for coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen (5-7).

Kyle Goglia came in the seventh to get the saves.

Marino had a double and a triple to lead a seven-hit attack.

Dan and Matt Massaro each had RBIs for Prep (5-9)

JONATHAN LAW 4, FAIRFIELD PREP 2

Law 000 022 0 4R 7H 2E

FP 000 011 0 2R 4H 0E

Batteries: JL: Baker (WP 3-1), Hertzog (5), Boyd (6), SV-Goglia (7) and Pleimann; FP: Schwoerer (LP), Massaro (5) and McCann