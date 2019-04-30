Tag sale items sought for annual white elephant sale in Milford

The 62nd Annual White Elephant Tag Sale, one of the largest in the area, will be held on Saturday, June 1, in Milford from 8a.m. to 2p.m., on the back lawn of the Plymouth Building of the First United Church of Christ, Congregational, 18 West Main Street, Milford, near the lower duck pond.

Household goods, small furniture, electronics, tools, jewelry, sports equipment, books, antiques and miscellaneous items will be found.

Donations of items are being requested, and may be brought to the Plymouth Building days and evenings from Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31.

The White Elephant Sale is sponsored by the Plymouth Men’s Club. Proceeds will benefit Boy Scout Troop 1, the church, and Beth El Shelter. For more information, call Bill Roots at 203-874-0066.