This Weekend: Concerts, plays and more

Gay Gatherings

The Gay Gatherings: Philip Johnson, David Whitney and the Modern Arts exhibit runs May 2 through Aug. 19 at the Glass House, 199 Elm Street, New Canaan. For more information, visit theglasshouse.org.

Trying

Trying runs May 2-19 at the Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Tickets are $20-$22. For more information, visit squareonetheatre.com.

Jay Leno

Jay Leno will perform on May 2 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $54-$150. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Oblivion Express

Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express is on May 2 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy runs May 3 through 18 at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, 679 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit tpnc.org.

Larry Campbell

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams will perform on May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Chris Botti

Chris Botti will perform on May 3 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $110. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tom Petty Project

The Tom Petty Project is on May 3 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Book sale

The Spring Book Sale runs May 4-7 at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. All proceeds benefit the Norwalk Public Library System. For more information, visit norwalkpl.org.

Rummage & Bake Sale

The semi-annual Rummage & Bake Sale is on May 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zion’s Hill United Methodist Church, 470 Danbury Road, Wilton. For more information, visit zionshillmethodist.org.

Free Comic Book Day

Free Comic Book Day is on May 4 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. You can pick up comics at no charge while supplies last. No registration is required. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Spring walk

A spring forage walk is on May 4 at 10 a.m. at the CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Learn about common introduced and native plants, how to identify them by family and their edible, medicinal, or poisonous properties. Tickets are $40-$55. Advance registration is required at ctaudubon.org.

BBQ Festival

The Ridgefield Rotary BBQ and Music Festival is on May 4 at 11 a.m. through May 5 at 5 p.m. at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, Ridgefield. Proceeds go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and other charities via the Rotary grant process. For more information, visit ridgefieldrotary.org.

Pancake breakfast

A Pancake Breakfast and Sheep Shearing will be held on May 4 at 11 a.m. at Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt Street, Wilton. Tickets are $5-$15. Register online at 72118.blackbaudhosting.com/72118/Pancake-Breakfast.

Sewing workshop

Pockets, Aprons, and Sewing Workshop for Kids is on May 4 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Cost is $10-$25. Register via email info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Draft Derby

The Draft Derby is on May 4 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $10-$40. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Saugatuck stroll

Destination Westport: Stroll through Saugatuck is on May 4 at 3 p.m. meet at 1 Railroad Place, Westport. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

Pete Seeger Sing-along

The Pete Seeger Sing-along is on May 4 at 3 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Kristen Graves performs in honor of folk singer and social activist Pete Seeger, who would have turned 100 on May 3. The performance is for all ages. Register online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Pequot Derby

The Pequot Derby Day Fundraiser is on May 4 from 4-9 p.m. at 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Dangermuffin

Dangermuffin will perform on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kevin James

Kevin James will perform on May 4 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $46-$96. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady will perform on May 4 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jazz

A Hot & Cool Jazz concert will be held on May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves will perform. The suggested donation is $10. Register online at wiltonlibrary.org.

Jacob Jolliff Band

The Jacob Jolliff Band will perform on May 5 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Register online at ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Musicians from Marlboro

Musicians from Marlboro: Schubert, Bartók, Brahmson will be on May 5 at 4 p.m. at the Greenwich Library’s Cole Auditorium, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. The concert is free. For more information, visit greenwichlibrary.org.

Winery Dogs

The Winery Dogs will perform on May 5 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.