Reel Dad: ‘Her Smell’ gets lost in its own world

This week, Jonathan Schumann rejoins his father, Mark, to recreate the father-and-son reviews that appeared in print for many years, starting in 1999.

From Jonathan:

Elisabeth Moss gives a committed performance as Becky Something, a grunge rocker in a downward spiral, in Alex Ross Perry’s “Her Smell.”

What that performance is in service of isn’t exactly clear. The film is at once an intimate character study, a satire of the rock scene, and a somber meditation on addiction. Unfortunately, it doesn’t gel as any one thing. Comprised of several overlong scenes that stridently drive home a central point — Becky is a monster, Becky strives for redemption, etc. — the film’s glacial pace makes it all the more difficult to stick with the character’s rough journey.

All that said, Moss excels at bringing the complicated Becky to life. She’s a tough character to like, but Moss can’t help but exude a humanity despite the character’s selfish, reckless behavior. She’s at her best when seeking redemption later in the film, particularly in a scene where she sings to her daughter after getting sober.

The film could have more effectively ended at this moment, showing this private reconciliation as the ultimate victory and comeback, but instead slogs forward to show us what a professional return might look life. At this point, we’re happy to see that Becky’s cleaned up, but even happier that the film will be over soon.

From Mark:

Some movies make me feel old.

The first third of “Her Smell,” an odd drama featuring Elisabeth Moss that premiered at last fall’s New York Film Festival before finding its way to theaters, makes me dizzy. Little happens except that Moss endures all the pain required by trying to enjoy a wild time of rock and roll. Moss tries, throughout this sequence, to shock with the vulgarity of the situation, the superficiality of the people, and the hysteria she experiences after realizing how she is trapped by wanting too much of a good time. The actress succeeds. I was nauseous.

This extended situation is followed, oddly enough, by a second episode that feels as if it comes from a different film, with Moss liberating her performance from the limitations of the first chapter to deliberately create a woman who realizes she needs to change, wants to change, announces that she will change, and then finds herself tempted to follow the old habits once again. Textually and tonally, this sequence feels totally different, giving us a much different view. And letting us recover from the dizzying opening set up.

I’ll let you guess what happens in the film’s final act or, if you see the film, please send me any explanation you may have. All I can report is the intensity that Moss brings to the film’s earlier sequences continues in the wrap-up.

This film was not for me. As chill as I try to be, even at my age, I still need a movie to try to develop a plot and attempt to sketch out characters. All this one does is try to have a good time. Or shock me.

“Her Smell” is rated R for language throughout and some drug use. The film runs 2 hours, 14 minutes, and is showing in theaters.

Streaming Picks

Here are movies we thought of while watching Her Smell:

Jonathan: “Opening Night”

My favorite of John Cassavetes’ collaborations with Gena Rowlands (I have the poster framed in my apartment), this is the film “Her Smell” wants to be. Rowlands plays an actress having a breakdown as she opens a new play out of town. She’s tough, complicated, and drinks too much. But we root for her to find a way out.

Mark: “Silver Linings Playbook”

The best of Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence can be found in this sensitive drama from David O. Russell about people trying to reach beyond the traps they set for themselves. With Robert DeNiro as his domineering but well-intentioned father, Cooper makes us want this man to succeed, despite his challenges, something Elisabeth Moss never achieves in “Her Smell.”

‘Silver Linings Playbook:’ A romantic comedy gem

“Her Smell” is a difficult film, about difficult people and, at times, difficult to watch.

“Silver Linings Playbook”, however, while also dealing with characters facing difficulties, manages to thoroughly entertain as it enlightens, perhaps because moviemaker David O. Russell shows some restraint.

As he tells, throughout our lives, we sometimes learn to love the people we love in spite of who they are as much as because of who they are. And the more time we share, the more we realize how essential patience, tolerance and humor can be to a successful relationship. It isn’t always enough to love someone; sometimes we have to learn how to live with their realities, too.

The fabulous “Silver Linings Playbook” dares to examine these issues as it tosses aside our conventional expectations for a romantic comedy. While most entries in this genre follow a typical script (boy meets girl, boy gets girl, boy loses girl, and boy tries get the girl back before the credits roll) Silver Linings refuses to follow the menu. Its romantic hero is fresh from the mental institution with challenges involving complex medications, overbearing parents and unpredictable tantrums. And the girl he wants is, actually, the ex-wife who doesn’t want anything to do with him. As he struggles to find a new life he meets someone who, for better or worse, is no better or worse than he, a woman so frightened by her shadow that she can only create realities she can manage. Together they try to bring order to their lives as they realize emotions can be impossible to organize.

David O. Russell, the prolific creator of “Flirting With Disaster,” uses his unique voice to articulate the dynamics of relationships in absurd moments and outrageous people we easily recognize. While we may not actually fill our lives with such extreme situations, we observe enough surprising moments to recognize the symptoms. As with the best of his films, Russell refuses to apologize for the weaknesses of any character; he might argue that what we consider a flaw is, actually, ultimate strength. Russell simply wants us to accept who these people are and, through them, become more willing to view our own actual worlds.

Propelling the film are superlative performances from a stellar cast. For those of us who only thought of Bradley Cooper as a man suffering a hangover, his performance as the endlessly hopeful romantic was a breakthrough; from his first moments on screen he brings a compelling urgency to every conversation and situation. Jennifer Lawrence reveals what a fascinating comedienne she can be as she discovers every natural bit of humor in the most tragic and absurd moments. Robert De Niro, after years of faking his way through Focker movies, reminds us how powerful he can be as the troubled father and Jacki Weaver, so memorable in the Oscar-nominated “Animal Kingdom,” is again unforgettable as the sympathetic mother.

No matter where you are as you start the film, “Silver Linings Playbook” welcomes you to its inviting world of complex people who simply want the world to slow down. You may recognize a few of them.

“Silver Linings Playbook” is rated R for language and some sexual content/nudity. The film runs 122 minutes.