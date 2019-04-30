Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Guitar Gods

Guitar Gods will recreate some of the most iconic music performed by Jimi Hendrix and Cream plus special cuts from both of their Royal Albert Hall London concerts on Saturday, May 4, at the Milford Performance Center, 53 West Main St., at 8 p.m. Tickets, $35. For information call 203-723-3672.

Children’s Trout Derby

The 51st annual Milford Children’s Trout Derby will be Saturday, May 4, from 6- 9:30 a.m. at the Milford duck ponds, both upper and lower. Free. For children 15 and under.

There will be prizes for the largest brook, brown, rainbow and golden trouts. A casting contest will take place at 9:45 a.m. at the North Street duck pond.

Registration is not required. The Milford Striped Bass Club sponsors the event.

Spring Rummage and Tag Sale Fair

A Spring Rummage and Tag Sale Fair will be held at The United Church of Christ, 30 Ormond St., in Devon on Saturday, May 4 from 9:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. There will be a wide array of items, including used and gently used clothing. Tag sale items are plentiful and include bargains for all. The Kids Clothes Corner will be open with a selection of items for infants through size 16, toys, books, shoes and more. Stop by and get some lunch at Kitchen Lunch Corner. Don’t forget to get tickets for the Spring Raffle.

All proceeds benefit the work of the church. Handicapped accessible.

Spring Tag Sale

Spring Tag Sale will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 283 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, on Saturday May 4, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine.

Kentucky Derby party

Kentucky Derby party, hosted by Precious Blood Parish and their Ladies Guild, will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 6-9 p.m., in the hall at St. Agnes Church. Tickets are $30 and include an authentic derby dinner, dancing, and mint juleps. More info at preciousbloodparishmilford.org.

Derby Night fundraiser

On Saturday, May 4, Milestones Behavioral Services is honoring Betty Gallo, an advocate and founder of Gallo & Co., for her three decades of service to people with special needs. This tribute is part of the celebrations taking place at the Milestones 2019 Derby Night, held at The Warehouse at FTC, in Fairfield. The evening includes the showing of the Kentucky Derby, dinner, dancing and live and silent auction. For sponsorship, tickets and advertising, visit MBS-inc.org, or call 203-799-4110 x660.

Friends of Milford Library Spring Book Sale

The Friends of Milford Library will have their Spring Book Sale on Friday, May 10 from 1-5 p.m., and Saturday, May 11 from 9-3 p.m. Best quality hardcover fiction, nonfiction and trade paperbacks will be for sale along with children’s books, a limited collection of books signed by the author, CDs and DVDs. All proceeds from the book sale support programs and events at the library. The sale will take place in the Program Room on the lower level of library.

Community Tag Sale

The Pilgrim Fellowship Youth Groups of the Orange Congregational Church will sponsor its annual Community Tag Sale on Saturday, May 11, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on the Orange Town Green on Orange Center Road. A space can be rented for $25 (with a table provided) or space without a table will be $20 by calling the Orange Congregational Church Office at 203-795-9749. Coffee and donuts will be on sale by the Youth Group, as well as hot dogs and soda. If it rains, the Tag Sale will be held on May 18.

Jewish Diversity discussion

The Wepawaug-CT Valley-West Rock Chapter of Hadassah will present a program on The Art of the Ketuba: A Study in Jewish Diversity, by Nanette Stahl on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m., at Beth El Keser Israel Library, 85 Harrison St., New Haven.

Dr. Stahl is the Joseph and Ceil Mazer Librarian for Judaic Studies at Yale. The ketubah is a Jewish marriage contract, created in the 1st century CE to protect the woman in marriage.

RSVP to wepawaug@gmail.com as space is limited.

Traditional Irish Music

Jonathan Warner will join the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann music session on Thursday, May 16, at St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford, at 7:45 pm. Admission is free, BYOB. Musicians, dancers, singers and guests are welcomed.

After learning the art of flute and whistle making, Jon makes most of the instruments he plays, including his pipes. For information on the session call 203-876-9973.

Benefit gala and auction

The ‘Light the Way’ annual Spring Gala to benefit Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford will take place on Saturday, June 1, from 6-10 p.m., at the Mill River Country Club in Stratford. It will include dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions and a new awards ceremony. Tickets for the gala are $100 per person. Enjoy a festive evening while helping those experiencing homelessness and hunger in our community. For reservations, visit bethelmilford.org or call 203.876.0747.

Nautical Night of Seaside Support

A night of cocktails, music, food, inspiring speakers and waterfront views will be held at the Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Ave., in Bridgeport, on Thursday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Village to help at-risk children and families who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services.

Visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser/ to learn more and to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $150 and a variety of high visibility sponsorship packages are available.

Law class of ‘69 50th reunion

Jonathan Law class of 1969 50th reunion kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 with a meet and greet, followed by a school tour and main reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21 and a brunch on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

For details, contact Carol Reidenbach, 203-877-2452 or email crchm@hotmail.com.