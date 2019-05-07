Binge and Repeat: ‘Special’ navigates identity

Special is one word for the semi-autobiographical series “Special” based on Ryan O’Connell’s memoir, “I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.” O’Connell wrote and stars in the Netflix series as Ryan (yes, the actor and character share a first name) a man in his late 20s trying to navigate his identity as a gay and disabled man.

Ryan isn’t always comfortable with who he is and actively avoids telling his co-workers at his new job that he has cerebral palsy, after they mistakenly assume that his limp is the result of him being hit by a car. Instead of correcting his co-workers, he writes an article for work about his experience being struck by a car (which did happen).

At his new job Ryan befriends Kim, a woman who refuses to shame her body and pushes him to try new things. Kim refuses to let Ryan doubt himself and tries to help him build up his self- esteem.

Ryan’s world is changing, which doesn’t go over well with Ryan’s co-dependent mother whose well-intentioned smothering often hinders both her and Ryan from living the lives they want.

“Special” provides a different perspective as it forces viewers to see the world from Ryan’s point of view, revealing how things many people would consider to be simple (like opening the mail) can be difficult for people with disabilities. However, that doesn’t make Ryan a saint, as the audience witnesses his internalized ableism when he decides that someone set him up on a blind date with another person with a disability as a joke.

While the acting in the series isn’t always the greatest, the show is written with amusing dialogue and banter. The episodes are typically 15 minutes long, so it’s great for those not looking to get sucked into a long series.

“Special” has one season available on Netflix and is rated TV-MA. Viewers might also be interested in watching “Atypical,” a series about a teenager on the autism spectrum who wants to find a girlfriend. “Atypical” has two season available on Netflix.