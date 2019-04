Girls tennis: Foran defeats Mercy, now 10-2 on season

MIDDLETOWN — Foran High defeated Mercy High, 4-3, to improve to 10-2 on the season Monday.

Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Lorenza Inserra 6-3, 6-2; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Katie Dougherty 6-4, 6-2; Sarah Lockwood (F) def. Julia Wenceslao 6-1, 6-0; Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Isabella Bartolomei 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Marie Emerson/Jordyn Belcourt (M) def. Natalie Hubler/Izzy Connelly 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 (tiebreak); Meghan Budear/Maggie Garcia (M) def. Tori Lanese/Olivia Connelly 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Lila Cerritelli/Emily Crusberg (M) def. Meghan Stokes/Vaishnavi Bulusu 6-3, 7-5.