Baseball: Foran drops 4-2 decision to Guilford

MILFORD — Guilford High rode a four-run fourth inning to a 4-2 victory over Foran High on Monday.
Mike Simonelli was 2 for 3 with a home run and a double for the Lions. Rich Carino was 2 for 3.
For Guilford, Jake Ciocca was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Jack Wettemann and Jack Strand each doubled.
GUILFORD 4, FORAN 2
Guilford – 000 400 0 – 4 8 0
Foran – 001 010 0 – 2 7 3
Records: Guilford 6-5 Foran 6-6.
Batteries: G -Jack Strand(W) and Josh Wettemann. F – Rich Piscitelli(L), Jason Giambra and Sam Sinisgalli.
