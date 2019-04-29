Baseball: Foran drops 4-2 decision to Guilford

MILFORD — Guilford High rode a four-run fourth inning to a 4-2 victory over Foran High on Monday. 

Mike Simonelli was 2 for 3 with a home run and a double for the Lions. Rich Carino was 2 for 3. 

For Guilford, Jake Ciocca was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Jack Wettemann and Jack Strand each doubled. 

GUILFORD 4, FORAN 2 

Guilford – 000 400 0 – 4 8 0 

Foran – 001 010 0 – 2 7 3 

Records: Guilford 6-5 Foran 6-6. 

Batteries: G -Jack Strand(W) and Josh Wettemann. F – Rich Piscitelli(L), Jason Giambra and Sam Sinisgalli.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Comment