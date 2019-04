MILFORD — Cheshire High used a six-run fifth inning to earn a 9-3 victory over Foran High on Monday.

Mia Juodiatis, Lindsey Abramson and Grace Lurz each had doubles for the Rams, now 9-2.

Leading the Lions (6-5) with two hits was Marguerite Collette.

CHESHIRE 9, FORAN 3

Cheshire 101-061-0- 9 10 0

Foran 101-001-0- 3 7 1

Batteries: Cheshire- B. Pearson- (WP), Foran – M. Prete (LP, 6-5)