Law defeated O’Brien Tech, 168-219 with Ryan Mola taking medalist honors at the par 35 Orange Hills course on Monday.

Mola shot a 39 for Law (6-1), followed by Zach Smith 40, Ryan Bedell 40 and Anthony Lomax 49.

O’Brien Tech was led by Garrett Burke 48, Anthony Iorfino 48, Colie Mierzejewski 59 and Joe Roe 64.