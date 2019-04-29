Boys lacrosse: Unstoppable Branford Hornet too much for Foran Lions

Branford’s Rob Lionetti scored nine goals with three assists to lead the Hornets to a 16-7 victory over Foran High on Monday.

Ethan McAvoy had two goals and an assist for coach Brian Adkins’ Lions (3-6).

Helping Branford (7-4) win were Jack Manware (2G, 2A), Will Riggs (2G, 1A), Max Bunton (1G,1A), Nick Chieffo (1G) and Cam Mills (1G).

Leading Foran were Matthew Gilebbi (1G, 1A), Max Tavitian (1G, 1A), Evan White (1G), Andrew Janik (1G) and Conner Shallis (1G, 1A).

BRANFORD 16, FORAN 7

Branford 3-5–2-6=16

Foran 0-5-2-0=7

Saves: Branford Aidan Strebel 23; Foran Simon Collette 16

Records: Branford 7-4; Foran 3-6