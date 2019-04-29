Baseball: Wilbur Cross defeats Jonathan Law

MILFORD— Wilbur Cross was limited to three hits against Jonathan Law on Monday.

Fernando Doria had two of those safeties — a pair of two-run singles — to power coach Angel Rojas’s Governors to an 8-6 victory over the Lawmen.

“Fernando had those two big hits for us,” Rojas said following the win that moved the Governors to 9-3. “Angel Galindez has been pitching well his last couple of starts. Playing disciplined baseball is an important part of what we are doing.”

Doria singled in two runs in a five-run fourth-inning rally.

The senior plated another two runs with a base hit to key a three-run seventh.

Galindez has a breaking pitch with many twists and turns. A right-hander, the senior struck out nine batters in his six innings of work.

With two down and the bases loaded in the Law sixth, Galindez bounded off the mound to make a diving catch by the first base line to end the rally.

“He (Galindez) is a great pitcher,” Law coach Greg Simler said. “He hit his spots. What makes him so tough to time is that you can look breaking ball, but he brings it in different ways. One will cut across the plate while another sinks. You have to tip your cap to him.”

Law, now 4-7, saw its two-game win streak snapped.

“We scratched out a couple of runs,” Simler said. “We took some nice aggressive swings (in a four-run last at bat). We out hit them (8 to 3). We couldn’t get that one extra hit we needed.”

Law’s Zach Merchant and Galindez matched zeroes for three frames.

Merchant faced the minimum number of batters, thanks to shortstop C.J. Parkin who turned Angel Rivera’s line drive into a 6-6-3 triple play in the second inning. He caught the liner, raced to second to double off Alex Suarez (walk) and then threw to first to get Doria (HBP) before he could retrace his steps.

The fourth inning brought with it a bundle of runs.

Wilbur Cross scored five times by sending nine batters to the plate.

After Luis Roman walked and Galindez beat out a disputed bunt single. Andrew Marrero’s grounder was misplayed to bring Roman across. Suarez walked to load the bases for Doria, who singled to left for a 3-0 lead. The next two runs scored on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from Raul Tejada.

Law took two runs back in the bottom of the inning.

James Marino and Merchant both stayed back on the ball and stroked singles to open the frame.

Bryan Reed worked out Law’s first walk to load the bags for Garrett Tutlis.

He grounded into a force play, as Marino scored. On a double play attempt throw to first, Merchant never stopped running and beat the relay home. Tutlis snuck into second on the play at the plate.

Galindez got out of the jam with a fly ball and a strike out.

Law wasted an opportunity in the fifth.

Chad Schuelke walked to start things off and went to second on a wild pitch.

Colin Buchner stayed back and lined a single to right. The throw went home; Schuelke stayed at third.

Wilbur Cross catcher Angel Rivera pegged a strong throw to Marrero covering second to get Buchner for the first out. A strike out and a comebacker left a runner on third.

Law’s Andrew Hertzog set the Governors down in order in the fifth. He left the game after walking two around a strikeout in the sixth.

Calvin Boyd came on and stranded two runners in scoring position with a strikeout and a grounder to Mike Becker at second.

Merchant singled, and Becker (foot) and Vinny Schulte (clip of helmet) were hit by pitches in the sixth. That’s when Galindez made his catch on Schuelke’s soft chopper to the right side.

Doria’s two-out single in the seventh scored Roman (HBP, foot) and Galindez (walk). Marrero (walk) scored on a high relay to third on the base hit.

Law rallied back in its last ups.

Doria came on in relief and was greeted by Buchner’s second single. Nick Hudak walked before a fielder’s choice put-out placed runners on the corners. Buchner scored on a passed ball and Merchant’s single kept the line moving.

Reed doubled to the fence in left center and it was 8-4. Mark Lombardi’s infield hit made it 8-5 and another run crossed on Becker’s infield grounder.

Doria then left the tying run in the batter’s box with a strikeout.

WILBUR CROSS 8, JONATHAN LAW 6

WC 000 500 3 — 8-3-1

LAW 000 200 4 — 6-8-2

Batteries: WC Galindez (WP), Doria (7) and Rivera; LAW Merchant (LP), Hertzog (5), Boyd (6), Reed (7), Parkin (7) and Schulte.

Records: WC 9-3, LAW 4-7