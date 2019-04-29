Three Milford farmers markets planned this summer

Representatives of three Milford farmers markets are getting ready to start the market season in the coming months, bringing fresh produce and other items to outdoor locations.

The Downtown Milford Farmers Market is expected to grow in size this year, its 14th season, and is moving from its former location in a River Street parking lot to the larger Wasson Field lot next to the Parsons Government Center on West Main Street.

The downtown market will open Saturday, June 15, and will run Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct.12.

Greg Ferro, who joined as market master last year, said he can’t wait to bring the community together in the new location, which is usually bustling with sporting activities on the weekend.

“All of the farmers, vendors, and musicians that make our market special will be back,” Ferro said. “There will be new twists, too, like Bring Your Dog to Market Day.”

This year will bring new vendors looking for a new home as well. With the closing of a popular market in Black Rock, many artisans, farms and vendors have sought out the Downtown Milford Farmers Market as their new home, according to market organizers.

“We’re growing a beautiful season for everyone to be part of,” Ferro said.

More information can be found at downtownmilfordfarmersmarket.com.

The Walnut Beach Farmers Market at 85 Viscount Drive will open up for a 12-week season starting Thursday, June 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Walnut Beach pavilion. Parking is free with a paid Milford beach sticker.

The weekly Thursday Walnut Beach Farmers Market will feature five different farms from the area, along with many local craft vendors and other vendors with products such as honey, tea, baked goods, guacamole, hot sauce and more. There will also be food trucks, and massage and yoga.

The market is sponsored by the Walnut Beach Arts and Business Association. There is always live music sponsored by Stacy Blake Realty and children’s activities at the Milford Pediatric Group station.

Big Tom will provide opening-day music, and there will be a cruise-in for classic cars on opening day.

Information can be found at walnutbeachassociation.com or follow the market on Facebook for special weekly themes.

The Devon Farmers Market will run every Sunday from July to October, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the municipal lot on Bridgeport Avenue. The market will offer farm fresh fruits, meats, chickens, duck eggs, vegetables, baked goods, live entertainment, clams caught off of Walnut Beach, soaps, candles, lotions, maple syrup, honey, biscotti and more.