Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association announce scholarship

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association (GBRTA) has announced their annual $1,000 scholarships to graduating public high school seniors who are residents of the eight towns served by the organization: Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull.

The 16 recipients from the 16 public high schools in these towns will be chosen based on scholarship, community service and expression of interest in pursuing a degree in education.

To be eligible for one of the 16 scholarships, the student must be graduating from a public high school in June of 2019 and must be a resident of one of the eight towns at the time of application. Applicants must also plan to be enrolled full time in a college or university for the fall of 2019.

Applications are only available through high school guidance offices. Application deadlines are based on individual school award ceremony dates.