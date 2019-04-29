Lobster Cove by Cathy Liontas.

Milford Arts Council seeks submissions for waterscapes exhibition

The last exhibition of the season at the Milford Arts Council (MAC) begins on June 13, featuring two-dimensional art of waterscapes. Art may be submitted on Friday, May 31, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday June 1, from 10 a.m.-noon. This exhibit will be juried.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, June 13, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Cash will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Submission fee is $25 for one piece and $35 for two pieces (MAC members get $5 off total). One to two original works, maximum size 24 x 36 may be submitted. They must be securely wired for hanging. Pick up will be Friday, Aug. 2, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m.-noon.

For more information call 203-878-6647 or visit milfordarts.org/waterscapes.

