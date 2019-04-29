Milford Arts Council seeks submissions for waterscapes exhibition

The last exhibition of the season at the Milford Arts Council (MAC) begins on June 13, featuring two-dimensional art of waterscapes. Art may be submitted on Friday, May 31, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday June 1, from 10 a.m.-noon. This exhibit will be juried.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, June 13, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Cash will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Submission fee is $25 for one piece and $35 for two pieces (MAC members get $5 off total). One to two original works, maximum size 24 x 36 may be submitted. They must be securely wired for hanging. Pick up will be Friday, Aug. 2, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m.-noon.

For more information call 203-878-6647 or visit milfordarts.org/waterscapes.