Girls lacrosse: Lauralton Hall come back halted by Trumbull

MILFORD — Lauralton Hall closed in, before Trumbull High reeled off three goals in just under four minutes to break a 7-7 deadlock on its way to a 13-10 win over the Crusaders last Saturday.

Nicole DeVito netted at the 17:25 mark, followed by a pair of goals from Allie Coppola to put the Eagles in control.

After Lauralton’s Catherine McLaughlin scored from a free position to narrow the gap to 10-8, Coppola slammed in a shot to the short side for the game-winning marker with 9:17 left to play.

Lauralton Hall (2-4) got tallies from Mia Pastorok and Maddie Marrone over the final 6:23, but Trumbull successfully salted away the clock before Kiki Grant’s goal with 13 seconds left provided the final score line.

“It’s not the most fun way to play lacrosse but it’s effective,” Trumbull head coach Jess McKinney said. “The girls work hard on that stall in practice and they’ve come a long way on it.”

Grant and Coppola notched four goals each to lead the Eagles, who improved to 6-3 overall with the non-league victory.

Callan Vaughn chipped in with three goals, while DeVito and Jess Salgado added one apiece. Coppola also dished out three assists.

Julia Arsenault had a team-high three goals for Lauralton Hall, while Leah Cogguillo, Marrone and Pastorok had two each.

Trumbull found itself trailing by a goal heading into the half, following Cogguillo’s tally at the 42-second mark.

The Eagles regained their footing in the second half.

The Crusaders, playing just their fifth match of the season, provided strong competition.

“It’s hard to get a lot of consistency with the practice schedules and all that,” Lauralton head coach Jack Connors said. “I thought offensively we played a super first half… When you’re not getting a lot of game experience because of all these delays, it’s difficult to get back into the swing.”

Despite falling behind late, Lauralton Hall kept battling until the final horn, nearly pulling off the comeback.

“They never let themselves get down,” Connors said.

For Trumbull, it was key rebound victory after a 16-6 setback to FCIAC rival Greenwich.

Lauralton will be home to Cheshire on Tuesday at 4 p.m. After a visit to Mercy High in Middletown on Wednesday at 4:45, the Crusaders will host Branford on Thursday ay 4:15.