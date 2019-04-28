Monday forum teaches Milford parents about digital safety

Calf Pen Meadow School’s PTA has been awarded a $1,000 grant from National PTA® and Google to provide parents with resources to answer practical questions about digital safety and citizenship.

The grant will be used to host the Be Internet Awesome Family Workshop on Monday, April 29, at the school.

The event starts at 6:15 p.m. All are welcome, and the workshop is free.

Calf Pen Meadow Elementary School is one of 200 local PTAs nationwide selected to receive a PTA Connected Be Internet Awesome grant from Google and National PTA. In addition to the funds, all grantees will receive a Be Internet Awesome kit to help PTA leaders host a successful workshop.

To make the program as inclusive as possible, each Be Internet Awesome kit is bilingual — with materials in English and Spanish — and includes a Google Pixelbook.

“This workshop enables parents to learn about raising children in a connected world and to work through discussion-based, parent-to-parent sessions on topics like password security and safe websites,” said Jim Accomando, president of National PTA. “Parents will walk away with the awareness of the topics and access to resources, answers to questions about online safety and digital citizenship, and action plans and information to help facilitate discussions at home.”

Calf Pen Meadow PTA President, Amy Rizzo, commented, “We are thrilled to receive this grant for our learning community and we look forward to the partnership with Google in promoting healthy internet use and digital citizenship for our families.” Rizzo, also a library media specialist for Milford Public Schools said, “This is program is a timely one for the MPS community and I hope many families will join us on April 29th and, since the district is in the midst of rolling out Chromebooks for grades 3-12 by this fall, these are important points of discussion.”

For more information about PTA Connected, visit PTA.org/Connected.