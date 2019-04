MILFORD — Sheehan of Wallingford defeated Foran High, 8-1, on Saturday.

Sheehan’s Joe Ramano was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

For the Lions, Mike Simonelli was 2 for 3 with two stolen bases.

SHEEHAN 8, FORAN 1

Sheehan – 001 004 3 – 8 11 1

Foran – 000 010 0 – 1 6 2

Records: Sheehan 4-5 Foran 6-5

Batteries: S – Arthur Cordes(W), Nick Iannone and Adam Leone. F – John Shannon, Tyler Griffin(L) and Sam Sinisgalli