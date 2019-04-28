Men brave heels to raise money for Rape Crisis Center

Participants return to Lisman Landing Sunday, April 28, after completing the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes walk through downtown Milford to raise money for the Milford Rape Crisis Center. The event asks men, and women, to raise money for the center by walking one mile in women’s shoes.

Mayor Ben Blake, pictured above, center, opted for comfortable flip flops, while his assistant, Justin Rosen, to the immediate right of him, braved sandals with a heel.

Others who walked for the cause went a little more all-out, including Mark Rohrig, below, who wore spikier high heels and the clothing and makeup to match.