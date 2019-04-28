StoryWalk coming to Eisenhower Park

Marco Buschauer, 14, has loved to read since he was four years old.

So, for his Eagle Scout project, this Milford Scout from Troop 1 was quickly drawn to an idea called StoryWalk, which combines his love of reading with a chance to get outdoor exercise.

StoryWalk is a series of signs featuring sequential pages from a children’s book, according to curiouscitydpw.com. The signs are spread through indoor or outdoor spaces, allowing a reader to follow along with a story by walking.

Marco’s StoryWalk will be located at Eisenhower Park on North Street. There will be 32 signs for book pages and one for an introduction.

The signs should be up by early June, when Marco hopes to have raised the $1,300 he still needs for the project.

So far he has raised $6,700 of the $8,000 total, which has allowed him to order the signs but not yet to cover the installation expenses.

“I have a few things set in motion that may allow me to cover the funds and/or get the items I need,” Marco said.

The signs are made of powder-coated aluminum with a clear acrylic cover. The book page is put between two sheets of acrylic glass. The entire sign is then put on a pressure treated wooden post that is two to three feet high.

The Public Works Department will help dig the post holes. Marco and fellow Scouts will do the rest.

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and has since appeared in all states and 14 countries, according to the City of Milford website.

Marco, an eighth grader at Harborside Middle School, told the Board of Aldermen about his project at a recent aldermen’s meeting. Mayor Ben Blake introduced Marco, heaping praise on him for the project.

“This is something that really is going to set the tone for this portion of the park,” Blake said.

The project is a collaboration between the Milford Public Library, the Friends of the Milford Library and Marco.

“Marco approached me wanting to do something for the library for his Eagle Scout project,” said Library Director Chris Angeli. “Staff had talked about having a StoryWalk here, and a few of us went to a presentation at the Connecticut Library Association conference on what it would entail. We brought this very ambitious project up to Marco, and he jumped on it.”

The library’s role has been advisory, and helping with promotion.

Once completed, the library will be responsible for maintenance and changing out the books on a quarterly basis.

“I love this project,” said Angeli. “The installation will bring literature to people in an unexpected way, and hopefully instill a desire for more. We hope children and families will get outdoors and get some exercise — both physical and mental, while spending precious quality time together.”

The Friends of the Milford Library are supporting the StoryWalk in two ways, according to Friends President Pam Pilla.

“We have provided funding and we are acting as the fiduciary for the project, managing, keeping track of the additional donations that Marco is receiving and making payments to the suppliers,” Pilla said.

“Marco presented the project to the Friends in August 2018,” Pilla added. “We also thought the project sounded awesome and very much in line with the mission of the Friends as it supports literacy and community involvement.”

For more information, go to MilfordStoryWalk.org, or email Marco Buschauer at Marco@MilfordStoryWalk.org or Christine Angeli at cangeli@ci.milford.ct.us.

Marco is still collecting funds through his Gofundme page, gofundme.com/y624y.