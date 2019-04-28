Forum planned on paid medical leave Monday in Milford

State Senators James Maroney (D-Milford), and Julie Kushner (D-Danbury) and State Rep. Kim Rose (D-Milford) will hold a paid family and medical leave community discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m., April 29, at the Parsons Government Center in conference room C in Milford.

Paid family and medical leave has been a top priority for Senate Democrats this legislative session.

“Hard working residents of Connecticut should not have to choose between their health and receiving a paycheck,” said Maroney. “I look forward to speaking with constituents on this much-needed legislation as we look to pass laws that meet their needs and the needs of small businesses throughout the 14th District and state.”

“I’ve been working on this bill for several years and am pleased to see it move forward,” said Rose. “No one should ever have to worry about putting food on the table for their family while providing care for a loved one. Every one of us deserves the opportunity to be available to our family members and concentrate on their healing process.”